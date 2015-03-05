NEW YORK, March 5 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $8.4 billion into stock funds in the week ended March 4, marking their biggest inflows since late December, data from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters, showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in non-U.S. stocks attracted most of the new cash, at $6.9 billion, while U.S.-focused stock funds attracted about $1.5 billion. Funds that specialize in emerging market stocks attracted $1.4 billion, their biggest inflows since June 2014.

Taxable bond funds attracted $170 million in new cash, marking their ninth straight week of inflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.8 billion in outflows, their biggest withdrawals since June 2014. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)