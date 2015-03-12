NEW YORK, March 12 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $1.8 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended
March 11, marking their first outflows in 10 weeks, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries posted $1.7 billion
in outflows, while high-yield bond funds posted $2 billion in
outflows. Stock funds attracted $994 million in inflows, with
funds that specialize in European stocks attracting $924 million
in inflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)