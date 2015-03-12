(Adds additional flow data, details on market performance, analyst comment, table, byline) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 12 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $1.8 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended March 11 on increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in June, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Funds that specialize in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted $1.7 billion in outflows, their third straight week of withdrawals, while riskier high-yield bond funds posted $2 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since December. A robust U.S. jobs report for February raised expectations that the Fed will hike rates sooner, a move which is expected to hurt bond prices. While the outflows marked the first overall withdrawals in 10 weeks, they all came from exchange-traded funds. ETFs' mutual fund counterparts still saw inflows of $2.1 billion, although that was at their weakest level in seven weeks. Taxable bond ETFs posted $3.9 billion in outflows, just under the prior week's total. Mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, which ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor. "The retail crowd wasn't intimidated - it was really the institutional crowd that was getting skittish," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper, in reference to fears of a June rate hike. "The ETF outflows reflect the sentiment of investors capable of quick decisions." Stock funds attracted just under $1 billion to mark their fifth straight week of inflows. All of the cash, at $5.5 billion, went toward funds that specialize in stocks outside the United States, while U.S.-focused stock funds posted their biggest outflows since early February, at $4.5 billion. The cash also went toward stock mutual funds, which attracted $1.7 billion, while stock ETFs posted $703 million in outflows. Funds that specialize in European shares attracted $924 million, their seventh straight week of inflows, as the European Central Bank began its 1-trillion euro stimulus program on March 9. European shares hit seven-year highs over the period as the euro slumped to a 12-year low against the dollar. [ID: nL1N0WE2E7] The biggest inflows into European ETFs went toward the iShares: Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, which can offer exposure to European stocks while hedging against a stronger dollar. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 0.994 0.02 5,108.169 11,475 Domestic Equities -4.523 -0.12 3,701.336 8,257 Non-Domestic Equities 5.517 0.38 1,406.833 3,218 All Taxable Bond Funds -1.826 -0.08 2,293.722 5,967 All Money Market Funds 19.622 0.83 2,377.855 1,272 All Municipal Bond 0.153 0.04 345.862 1,463 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese and Christian Plumb)