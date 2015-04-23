(Adds details on flow figures, table; byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 23 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured a record $1.4 billion into funds that specialize in
inflation-protected bond funds in the week ended April 22, data
from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows were the biggest since Lipper began tracking the
funds in 2002. Taxable bond funds overall attracted $5 billion
to mark their sixth straight week of inflows.
Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research, said the
majority of inflows went into two BlackRock Inc products
--the iShares TIPS Bond ETF and the BlackRock Inflation
Protected Bond Fund.
Meanwhile, stock funds attracted $1.6 billion in new cash to
mark their biggest inflows in four weeks and their second
straight week of inflows. Within the stock funds category, $2
billion of net cash went into U.S.-based stock mutual funds in
the latest week while stock ETFs posted withdrawals of $398
million, Lipper said.
Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds posted
outflows of $5.7 billion, their fourth straight week of
outflows. For their part, U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock
funds attracted $7.4 billion of inflows, their 11th straight
week of inflows, Lipper added.
U.S.-based emerging market equity funds attracted $2 billion
of inflows, their fifth straight week of inflows, while
U.S.-based emerging markets debt funds posted $84 million in
outflows, Lipper said.
U.S.-based money market funds had $3.8 billion in net
withdrawals, their fourth straight week of outflows, according
to Lipper data.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity 1.614 0.03 5,428.949 11,541
Funds
Domestic -5.739 -0.15 3,889.496 8,295
Equities
Non-Domestic 7.353 0.48 1,539.453 3,246
Equities
All Taxable 5.015 0.21 2,363.105 5,999
Bond Funds
All Money -3.754 -0.16 2,287.175 1,264
Market Funds
All Municipal 0.535 0.15 348.527 1,468
Bond Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; editing by Andrew Hay and Diane
Craft)