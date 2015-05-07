NEW YORK May 7 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $14.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended May 6, marking the biggest outflows from the funds since mid-December, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows also marked the first investor withdrawals from the funds in four weeks. The outflows came from funds that specialize in U.S. shares, which posted $17.4 billion in outflows, their biggest since August 2014.

Taxable bond funds posted $3 billion in outflows to also marked their biggest weekly outflows of the year. The withdrawals were the first from the funds in eight weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)