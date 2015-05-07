(Adds quotes from head of Lipper Americas Research, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 7 Investors pulled $14.8 billion
out of U.S.-based stock funds in the week ended May 6, marking
the biggest outflows since mid-December, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The outflows also marked the first investor withdrawals from
the funds in four weeks. The withdrawals were from funds that
specialize in U.S. shares, which posted $17.4 billion in
outflows, their biggest since August 2014.
"It was a risk-off week," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Lipper Americas Research, a Thomson Reuters research unit.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that
high equity valuations could pose potential dangers, but
stability risks across the U.S. financial system remained in
check.
"I would highlight that equity market valuations at this
point generally are quite high," Yellen said. "There are
potential dangers there."
Recent U.S. economic data have also shaken investors. On
Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S.
private employers boosted payrolls by 169,000 in April, the
smallest gain since January 2014 and below economists' forecasts
for an increase of 200,000.
Also reported this week, the U.S. trade deficit in March
swelled to the highest level in more than six years, bolstered
by a flood of imports that might have sapped the U.S. economy of
any growth in the first quarter.
"I think people have been surprised at how the first quarter
has been weak economically, when they look at the recent data,"
Tjornehoj said.
For their part, U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds
attracted $2.6 billion of inflows, the group's 13th straight
week of inflows, Lipper data show.
U.S.-based European stocks funds attracted $211 million of
net cash, their 15th week of inflows, according to Lipper data.
U.S.-based emerging markets equity funds also posted inflows in
the latest week with $4 million of inflows, the sector's seventh
week of net inflows, Lipper added.
Taxable bond funds posted $3 billion in outflows to also
mark their biggest weekly outflows of the year. The withdrawals
were the first from the funds in eight weeks.
High-yield junk bonds posted cash withdrawals of $2.7
billion in the latest week, their biggest outflows of the year,
Lipper said.
U.S.-based money market funds attracted $4.7 billion of
inflows, the sector's first inflows in six weeks.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -14.771 -0.27 5,354.964 11,643
Domestic Equities -17.397 -0.45 3,820.032 8,376
Non-Domestic 2.626 0.17 1,534.932 3,267
Equities
All Taxable Bond -3.049 -0.13 2,349.172 6,033
Funds
All Money Market 4.682 0.21 2,286.531 1,274
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.211 -0.06 347.417 1,469
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Andre
Grenon)