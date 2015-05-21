NEW YORK May 21 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $597 million out of funds that specialize in commodities and precious metals in the week ended May 20, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows were the biggest since December 2013. Stock funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows over the latest week after attracting $3.7 billion in inflows the prior week.

Taxable bond funds attracted $4.6 billion in new cash to mark their second straight week of inflows, while low-risk money market funds attracted $15.6 billion to mark their biggest inflows since the week ended March 11. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)