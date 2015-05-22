(Repeats Thursday story for wider distribution. No changes to
text.)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 21 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $597 million out of funds that specialize in commodities
and precious metals in the week ended May 20, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The outflows were the biggest since December 2013. Stock
funds posted $1.7 billion in outflows over the latest week after
attracting $3.7 billion in inflows the prior week.
U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted $3.3
billion of inflows, their 15th straight week of net new cash.
"I'm speculating here but possibly stronger economic news
caused investors to pull money out of commodities and into
stocks," said Patrick Keon, research analyst at Lipper.
Taxable bond funds attracted $4.6 billion in new cash to
mark their second straight week of inflows, while low-risk money
market funds attracted $15.6 billion to mark their biggest
inflows since the week ended March 11.
Keon said investors' appetite for risk-taking made a
comeback.
High-yield "junk" bond mutual funds and ETFs saw inflows
with high yield ETFs attracting $445 million of new cash and
high yield mutual funds with $906 million. Junk bond funds had
the largest inflows for taxable bond funds for their groups.
"Equity indices bounced last week, with the S&P 500 up 1.3
percent, Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.2 percent," Keon
said. "High yield fund returns are the most closely correlated
with equities out of taxable bonds, so there might be a
relationship there."
So far this year, high yield mutual funds have taken in $5.1
billion in net new money while high yield ETFs have had net
inflows of roughly $3 billion, Keon said.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -1.655 -0.03 5,482.071 11,673
Domestic Equities -4.935 -0.13 3,909.103 8,396
Non-Domestic 3.280 0.21 1,572.968 3,277
Equities
All Taxable Bond 4.645 0.20 2,373.299 6,052
Funds
All Money Market 15.628 0.68 2,299.411 1,275
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.091 -0.03 345.837 1,479
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Lisa
Shumaker and Bernard Orr)