NEW YORK, June 11 Investors in U.S.-based funds yanked $2.6 billion from high-yield "junk" portfolios in the week ended June 10, the most in five weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted $2.9 billion of inflows, their 18th straight week of inflows, Lipper added. (Reporting By David Gaffen)