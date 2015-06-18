(Adds more flow data, analyst comment, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 18 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $5.2 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended
June 17, with riskier high-yield bond funds accounting for most
of the outflows on concerns over Greece, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The total outflows from taxable bond funds were the biggest
since the last week of 2014 and marked their second straight
week of withdrawals, while withdrawals of $2.9 billion from
high-yield funds were the biggest since mid-December. Funds that
specialize in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries posted $330 million in
outflows.
Stock funds attracted $6.9 billion to mark their biggest
inflows since mid-March and their fourth straight week of new
demand. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares captured most of
the demand with inflows of $4.5 billion, while funds that invest
in international shares attracted $2.4 billion.
All of the inflows into stock funds went into
exchange-traded funds, which attracted $7.8 billion, while
mutual funds posted $920 million in outflows. ETFs are generally
believed to represent the behavior of institutional investors,
while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor.
The outflows from high-yield bond funds and preference for
U.S. shares came on renewed worries that Greece could default
and leave the euro zone after 11th-hour talks between the
near-bankrupt nation and its creditors collapsed.
The outflows from taxable bond funds came despite the
Barclays U.S. Treasury Index's gain of 0.8 percent over the
reporting period.
"It was really driven by selling in the high-yield space,
where investors return to old habits when issues about Greece
weigh heavily on their minds," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Americas research at Lipper, on the outflows from taxable bond
funds.
While Tjornehoj said investors likely favored U.S. shares on
the view that they may be more insulated from Greece's debt
situation than European shares, he said inflows into European
stock funds may show some investors' confidence that Greece will
find a resolution.
Funds that specialize in European shares attracted $962
million to mark their biggest inflows since mid-April.
Low-risk money market funds posted $11 billion in outflows,
their biggest since mid-April.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 6.920 0.13 5,410.046 11,738
Domestic Equities 4.534 0.12 3,874.609 8,427
Non-Domestic 2.386 0.15 1,535.438 3,311
Equities
All Taxable Bond -5.208 -0.22 2,341.941 6,080
Funds
All Money Market -10.770 -0.47 2,274.567 1,278
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.421 -0.12 345.459 1,495
Funds
