NEW YORK, July 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $14.1 billion into stock funds in the week ended July 8, marking the biggest inflows into the funds since mid-December, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows were the first in three weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted most of the new cash, at $12.6 billion, while funds that specialize in foreign shares attracted $1.6 billion to reverse the prior week's $1.1 billion in outflows.

Taxable bond funds attracted $3.1 billion, reversing the prior week's outflows of $4.6 billion. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries attracted $1.2 billion to mark their biggest inflows since mid-April. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)