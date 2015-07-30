(Adds quotes from head of research services at Lipper, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 30 Risk aversion was on display
this week as investors pulled billions of dollars from
U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond funds, U.S.-based stock mutual
funds and ETFs and U.S-based Chinese stock portfolios, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Investors in high-yield bond funds posted $1.7 billion in
withdrawals in the week ended July 29 to mark their first
outflows in four weeks, but funds that specialize in U.S.
Treasuries attracted their sixth straight week of inflows, at
$393 million.
The reporting period ended on the day the Federal Reserve,
at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, left its
benchmark short-term interest rate near zero on Wednesday but
dropped several hints that it is near seeing enough improvement
in the job market to prompt officials to raise the rate as early
as September.
While investors poured some money in U.S. Treasury funds,
U.S.-based money market funds posted $850 million of withdrawals
after $19 billion of inflows in the prior week.
"You saw investors pull back to see what the Fed would say,
but we aren't seeing the typical flight to safety," said Tom
Roseen, Head of Research Services at Lipper. "We saw demand in
Treasuries but they weren't as heavy as one would expect during
times of uncertainty and volatility. And money funds didn't
follow through - we saw outflows."
Roseen said the flow figures suggest investors put some
money to work overseas as valuations have been looking far more
attractive there than equities in the United States.
U.S.-based European stock funds attracted $260 million of
inflows in the latest week, marking the third straight week of
inflows for the group, Lipper said. Conversely, U.S.-based stock
funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their third
straight week of withdrawals.
Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds posted $2.8
billion in outflows, their second straight week of withdrawals,
Lipper said. U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds
attracted $998 million of inflows, their second straight week of
inflows, Lipper added.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg Pct Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -1.793 -0.03 5,356.125 11,796
Domestic -2.791 -0.07 3,844.288 8,466
Equities
Non-Domestic 0.998 0.07 1,511.837 3,330
Equities
All Taxable Bond -3.498 -0.15 2,330.850 6,103
Funds
All Money Market -0.850 -0.04 2,313.881 1,263
Funds
All Municipal -0.073 -0.02 345.046 1,495
Bond Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Grant
McCool)