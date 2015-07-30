(Adds quotes from head of research services at Lipper, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 30 Risk aversion was on display this week as investors pulled billions of dollars from U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond funds, U.S.-based stock mutual funds and ETFs and U.S-based Chinese stock portfolios, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Investors in high-yield bond funds posted $1.7 billion in withdrawals in the week ended July 29 to mark their first outflows in four weeks, but funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries attracted their sixth straight week of inflows, at $393 million. The reporting period ended on the day the Federal Reserve, at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting, left its benchmark short-term interest rate near zero on Wednesday but dropped several hints that it is near seeing enough improvement in the job market to prompt officials to raise the rate as early as September. While investors poured some money in U.S. Treasury funds, U.S.-based money market funds posted $850 million of withdrawals after $19 billion of inflows in the prior week. "You saw investors pull back to see what the Fed would say, but we aren't seeing the typical flight to safety," said Tom Roseen, Head of Research Services at Lipper. "We saw demand in Treasuries but they weren't as heavy as one would expect during times of uncertainty and volatility. And money funds didn't follow through - we saw outflows." Roseen said the flow figures suggest investors put some money to work overseas as valuations have been looking far more attractive there than equities in the United States. U.S.-based European stock funds attracted $260 million of inflows in the latest week, marking the third straight week of inflows for the group, Lipper said. Conversely, U.S.-based stock funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows to mark their third straight week of withdrawals. Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds posted $2.8 billion in outflows, their second straight week of withdrawals, Lipper said. U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted $998 million of inflows, their second straight week of inflows, Lipper added. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg Pct Assets Count ($ blns) Assets ($ blns) All Equity Funds -1.793 -0.03 5,356.125 11,796 Domestic -2.791 -0.07 3,844.288 8,466 Equities Non-Domestic 0.998 0.07 1,511.837 3,330 Equities All Taxable Bond -3.498 -0.15 2,330.850 6,103 Funds All Money Market -0.850 -0.04 2,313.881 1,263 Funds All Municipal -0.073 -0.02 345.046 1,495 Bond Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Grant McCool)