NEW YORK Aug 6 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $20.3 billion into low-risk money market funds in the week ended Aug. 5, marking the funds' biggest inflows since December 2013, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock funds posted $3.6 billion in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted their third straight week of outflows, at $5.3 billion, while funds that specialize in international shares attracted $1.7 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows.

Taxable bond funds posted $1.6 billion in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in high-yield bonds posted their second straight week of outflows, at $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bill Rigby)