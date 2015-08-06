BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from United Integrated Services
March 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
(Adds quotes from head of Americas Research at Lipper, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 6 Appetite for risk-taking took another week off as investors pulled billions from stock and bonds funds but poured $20.3 billion into low-risk money market funds in the week ended Aug. 5, marking the funds' biggest inflows since December 2013, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Stock funds posted $3.6 billion in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted their third straight week of outflows, at $5.3 billion, while funds that specialize in international shares attracted $1.7 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows. Taxable bond funds posted $1.6 billion in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in high-yield bonds posted their second straight week of outflows, at $1.2 billion. Funds that specialize in investment-grade bond funds also posted their second straight week of cash withdrawals, at $740 million, Lipper said. "This was generally a risk-off week," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. He noted the five straight days of losses on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Emerging markets equity funds posted $387 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of withdrawals. Funds that specialize in emerging markets debt posted $132 million in outflows to mark their fourth straight week of withdrawals. U.S.-based commodities precious metals funds posted $461 million of outflows, their fifth consecutive week of cash withdrawals, Lipper said. Not every sector suffered outflows. U.S.-based European funds attracted $367 million of inflows, their fourth straight week of inflows, stemming from attractive valuations relative to the United States, Tjornehoj added. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count ($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -3.637 -0.07 5,353.114 11,816 Domestic Equities -5.338 -0.14 3,832.471 8,496 Non-Domestic Equities 1.701 0.11 1,520.643 3,320 All Taxable Bond -1.617 -0.07 2,329.883 6,136 Funds All Money Market 20.309 0.88 2,315.754 1,226 Funds All Municipal Bond -0.308 -0.09 345.320 1,496 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Bill Rigby and Bernard Orr)
March 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform