NEW YORK Aug 13 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $2 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended Aug. 12, marking the funds' third straight week of outflows, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

High-yield bond funds posted $1.2 billion in outflows, while investment-grade corporate bond funds posted their biggest outflows since June 2013, at $1.8 billion. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries, meanwhile, attracted $601 million in inflows.

Stock funds attracted $936 million to mark their first inflows in five weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)