(Adds data, comment)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. fund investors gravitated toward small-cap stocks and high-yield bonds in the week ended Feb. 8, while pulling money out of money market funds for the sixth week in the past seven, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Overall, investors committed an additional $6.4 billion in fresh capital to stocks and put a net $4.6 billion into taxable bond funds.

The small-cap Russell 2000 stock index rose 2.31 percent for the reporting week, just outperforming the large-cap U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index, which rose 2.03 percent over the same period.

In the course of the week, robust U.S. economic data - including stronger-than-expected January employment and services sector data - pushed investors to deploy cash in higher-risk asset classes.

"When you have the jobs data that is awesome, unemployment drops and the ISM non-manufacturing figure knocking it out of the park, people are feeling more comfortable with possible expansion in the U.S. economy," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.

"They are back to risk seeking and that means they are willing to look at the small caps. It bodes well for high-yield and equity funds," he said.

Corporate high-yield bond funds pulled in a net $1.8 billion in the course of the week, marking 10 consecutive weeks of inflows. This was the longest stretch of net new money coming into the sector since the 14 weeks ended March 9.

Small-cap stock funds posted net inflows of $2.04 billion compared with an outflow of $1 billion in the prior week. However, the latest data pulls the four-week moving average to its best levels since late December 2010.

Exchange Traded Funds contributed to the latest week's inflows, with $1.44 billion flowing into the BlackRock iShares Russell 2000 index ETF. The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF had net redemptions of $824 million.

The steady flow of fresh capital into equity income funds continues, with $538 million from $660 million in the prior week. The sector had a record year of $30.9 billion in net inflows in 2011.

So far in 2012, inflows total $6.5 billion, on pace to best 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Emerging market equity funds grabbed nearly $2 billion in fresh capital while emerging market debt took in nearly $360 million in net new money.

Money market funds, meanwhile, posted net redemptions of $4.2 billion.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The weekly data goes back to 1992.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds: Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count

(bln $) Assets (bln $) All Equity Funds 6.414 0.23 2,824.409 10,340 Domestic Equities 4.666 0.22 2,137.251 7,798 Non-Domestic Equities 1.748 0.26 687.157 2,542 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.564 0.34 1,351.904 4,491 All Money Market Funds -4.191 -0.18 2,368.525 1,458 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.370 0.13 284.134 1,412 (Reporting By Daniel Bases, editing by Dan Grebler, Gary Crosse)