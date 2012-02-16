PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. fund investors abandoned domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 15, far outweighing the net new cash flowing into foreign-focused funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
The $4.4 billion in net redemptions from U.S. stocks broke a five-week inflow streak for the entire equity sector, Lipper said.
Foreign-focused equity funds had net inflows of just over $1 billion, bringing the overall equity net outflows to $3.4 billion.
During the reporting week the benchmark U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 stock index fell 0.50 percent.
At the same time, taxable bond funds attracted an additional $5.6 billion in new investment, taking their inflow streak to nine weeks.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -3.359 -0.12 2,804.104 10,327 Domestic Equities -4.399 -0.21 2,119.425 7,780 Non-Domestic Equities 1.040 0.15 684.680 2,547 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.583 0.41 1,354.708 4,490 All Money Market Funds -1.836 -0.08 2,344.374 1,450 All Municipal Bond Funds 1.052 0.37 285.892 1,406 (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)
