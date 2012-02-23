By Daniel Bases

New York, Feb 23 U.S. fund investors sold domestic-focused equities in the week ended Feb. 22, a second week in a row where selling activity far outweighed the net new cash flowing into foreign-focused funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

In the latest week, investors pulled a net $2.8 billion from U.S.-domiciled equity funds with domestic-focused funds bearing the entire burden of outflows with $3.73 billion in net redemptions.

In the course of the reporting week, the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 1.07 percent.

Non-domestic equity funds pulled in a net $965 million for the week.

Taxable bond funds drew in an additional $5 billion in net new investment while money market funds had a modest inflow of $2.4 billion, breaking a five week outflow streak.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count

($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -2.766 -0.10 2,819.037 10,296 Domestic Equities -3.731 -0.18 2,132.024 7,747 Non-Domestic Equities 0.965 0.14 687.013 2,549 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.080 0.37 1,363.553 4,497 All Money Market Funds 2.376 0.10 2,348.503 1,450 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.883 0.31 286.432 1,405 (Reporting By Daniel Bases; editing by Andrea Evans)