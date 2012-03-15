By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. fund investors, mostly from financial institutions, plowed $9.6 billion back into equities in the week ended March 14, marking the best performance since mid-September, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

Exchange-traded funds, which anecdotally are seen representing professional investors' behavior, accounted for all the net inflows for equity funds. One fund, the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF, accounted for nearly half the net inflows, with $4.5 billion in fresh capital committed.

Excluding ETF activity, equity funds report net cash outflows totaling $1.13 billion.

The inflows occurred during a week in which the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose more than 3 percent and closed at its highest level since the market started to crumble in the spring of 2008.

Even as risk appetites rose, so did the desire to hold fixed-income assets.

Taxable bond funds had net inflows of $5.9 billion while tax-free municipal bond funds took in a net $700 million.

Money market mutual funds had net redemptions of $6.8 billion. The sector has had money pulled out in 10 of the last 12 weeks, Lipper's data shows.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count

($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds 9.613 0.34 2,881.045 10,327 Domestic Equities 9.127 0.43 2,180.905 7,763 Non-Domestic Equities 0.485 0.07 700.140 2,564 All Taxable Bond Funds 5.921 0.43 1,379.876 4,526 All Money Market Funds -6.775 -0.29 2,338.310 1,457 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.698 0.24 287.554 1,391 (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Jan Paschal)