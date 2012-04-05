Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. equity funds on Thursday posted outflows for a second consecutive week as redemptions from institutional investors accelerated on resurgent concerns about the euro zone debt market, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed.
U.S.-domiciled equity funds had $1.34 billion in outflows during the week ended Wednesday, April 4, about half the $2.65 billion lost in the previous period.
This week, however, institutional investors appeared to be driving outflows, with redemptions from exchange-traded funds jumping to $2.53 billion from a mere $184 million a week ago.
ETFs are considered as the main instruments used by institutional investors. Excluding ETFs, U.S. equity funds saw inflows of $1.18 billion for the week.
Investors also pulled $9.6 billion out of money market funds in the same period, extending outflows in that sector for a sixth consecutive week.
As concerns about the euro zone caused the benchmark S&P 500 Index to post its worst week so far this year, investors returned to the perceived safety of the bond market.
Taxable bond funds received inflows of $4.38 billion during the week while municipal bond funds took in $63 million.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($ Bln) Assets ($ Bln) All Equity Funds -1.343 -0.05 2,855.858 10,295 Domestic Equities -0.603 -0.03 2,173.226 7,729 Non-Domestic Equities -0.740 -0.11 682.632 2,566 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.384 0.32 1,389.860 4,532 All Money Market Funds -9.593 -0.42 2,298.342 1,429 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.063 0.02 289.560 1,376 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte, Editing by Gary Crosse)
