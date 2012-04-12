UPDATE 1-Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine cut off by rains -First Quantum
* Processing is ongoing -First Quantum (Adds more company comment, details, price forecast)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 12 Investors pulled $7.03 billion from equity funds in the week ending April 11, with the bulk of the money coming out of funds invested in U.S. stocks, especially through exchange-traded funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
Over the course of the holiday-shortened reporting week, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the U.S. benchmark for equities, fell 2.16 percent.
Taxable bond funds took in $56 million, but investors pulled $4.39 billion from money market funds and $57 million from municipal bond funds, Lipper said.
Investors pulled $6.88 billion from equity funds invested in U.S. equities, of which $5.68 billion came from ETFs holding U.S. stocks. The high rate of investment outflow from ETFs suggests it came from institutional investors.
A total of $155 million was withdrawn from non-U.S. equity funds. However, investors added $188 million to funds invested in non-U.S. stocks but pulled $343 million from ETFs invested in non-U.S. stocks.
Almost half of the money withdrawn from ETFs that was invested in U.S. stocks came from funds that mimic the return of two major stock indexes, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average.
Investors pulled $2.03 billion from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF and $678 million from the SPDR Dow Jones industrial average fund.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and ETFs.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -7.032 -0.25 2,795.679 10,307 Domestic Equities -6.877 -0.32 2,124.013 7,739 Non-Domestic -0.155 -0.02 671.666 2,568 Equities All Taxable Bond 0.056 0.00 1,389.953 4,550 Funds All Money Market -4.392 -0.19 2,310.320 1,440 Funds All Municipal -0.057 -0.02 290.684 1,377 Bond Funds (Reporting By Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Processing is ongoing -First Quantum (Adds more company comment, details, price forecast)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The commodity-heavy UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies. * RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seekin