NEW YORK, July 26 Institutional and retail investors dumped equity funds in the week ended July 25, as fears that the euro zone debt crisis could envelope larger economies rattled markets, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Equity funds recorded net outflows of $11.27 billion in the week, the biggest exodus since September last year, including $9.216 billion exiting from exchange traded funds.

Excluding ETFs, retail investors sold a net $2.054 billion of equity funds.

ETFs are generally believed to represent the investment behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are thought to represent the retail investor.

Fears that difficult finances among Italy's regions could hurt the central government sharpened during the reporting week, with Prime Minister Mario Monti imposing a compulsory plan to restore financial stability to Sicily.

The worrisome news during the reporting period wasn't confined to shaky economies, with Moody's Investors Service warning it could cut the Aaa ratings of Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg on the euro zone's debt crisis.

"It really cast a pall over the market a bit," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.

The outflows from retail investors included a net exit of $141 million from non-domestic equity funds, Roseen noted, the first such redemption in 17 weeks.

"This is one of the times that people said, 'This really is a European debt issue, maybe we should back away,'" he said.

The S&P 500 fell four days out of the five trading sessions in the reporting period, losing 2.54 percent for the week as Italy's financially-troubled regions stoked fears the euro zone's third biggest economy could find its debt load unsustainable.

Money market funds continued their seesaw pattern, gaining $13.698 billion, despite losses in the previous week.

Taxable bond funds, something of a safe haven in the record low interest rate environment, saw net inflows of $3.087 billion, the third straight week of net gains.

As has been the case in recent weeks, though, retail investors poured in most of that money, far outstripping institutional investors.

Corporate high-yield funds racked up net inflows for a seventh straight week, with net buying of $2 billion. Investment grade corporate bond funds pulled in a net $1.1 billion, largely in line with net inflows over the past two weeks.

Municipal bond funds had net inflows of $810 million - a 15th straight week of net gains.

Excluding ETFs, equity income funds pulled in a net $233 million, less than half the $628 million in the previous week. The figure rises to a net inflow of $586 million when ETFs are included.

Equity income funds have seen net inflows for almost every week of the past year, providing an alternative method of gaining returns for yield-hungry investors balking at record low interest rates.

"People are still looking for dividends," Roseen said. "They're pulling out all the stops anywhere they can to try to get that extra piece of yield."

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count

($Bil) Assets ($Bil) All Equity Funds -11.270 -0.41 2,671.335 10,243 Domestic Equities -11.464 -0.54 2,045.333 7,659 Non-Domestic Equities 0.194 0.03 626.002 2,584 All Taxable Bond Funds 3.087 0.21 1,444.298 4,701 All Money Market Funds 13.698 0.61 2,269.688 1,415 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.810 0.27 307.623 1,352 (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)