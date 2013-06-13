REFILE-BRIEF-Riis says to head Falck after leaving Novo Nordisk
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
June 13 Investors in funds based in the United States pulled a net $3.28 billion from corporate high-yield bond funds in the week ended June 12 as concerns lingered that the Federal Reserve would taper its stimulus program, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.
* Hungary PMI at record high, Czech at almost 6-year high * Stock indices rebound after profit-taking slump * Currencies firm vs euro, which weakens versus dollar By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 1 Central European currencies and stocks surged and government bonds eased on Wednesday after Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices showed robust economic growth. Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to a record-high of 59.5 in February from 57 in Ja