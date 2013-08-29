NEW YORK Aug 29 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $863.1 million out of stock funds in the latest week,
down from massive outflows in the prior week, data from Lipper
showed on Thursday.
The outflows from stock funds in the week ended Aug. 28 were
down from outflows of about $9.4 billion from the funds the
prior week, which were the most since July 2012, said Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters service.
Japanese stock funds posted outflows of $240.6 million in
the latest week, marking the fifth straight week in which
investors have pulled cash from the funds.
Investors pulled $712.1 million out of taxable bond funds,
meanwhile, down from the previous week. Commodities and precious
metals funds took in $328.1 million in new cash, marking their
third consecutive week of inflows.