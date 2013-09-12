By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Investors in funds based in
the United States poured $12.8 billion into stock funds in the
latest week on strong global economic data and reduced fears of
a U.S.-led strike on Syria, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper
service showed on Thursday.
The inflows into stock funds in the weekly period ended
Sept. 11 were the biggest since mid-July. Data showing growth in
the U.S. services sector and positive Chinese economic data
helped lift global stocks over the reporting period, while the
likelihood of a U.S.-led military strike on Syria fell.
Funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted $7.5 billion in new
cash. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust gained roughly $3.9
billion in inflows as the S&P 500 stock index rose 2.2
percent over the reporting period.
Emerging market stock funds attracted $2.6 billion in new
cash in the weekly period ended Sept. 11, the biggest inflows
since January. The MSCI emerging equities index rose
5.8 percent over the reporting period.
Japanese stock funds also attracted $200 million, the first
inflows in seven weeks. Japan's Nikkei average hit a
five-week high on Sept. 9 after Tokyo won its bid to host the
2020 Olympics and got an upgrade of second-quarter economic
growth.
Taxable bond funds had inflows of $1.3 billion, the biggest
inflows since late July. Data on Sept. 6 showing U.S. employers
hired fewer workers than expected in August created uncertainty
over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin scaling back
its monthly $85 billion in bond-buying.
Investors also put $13.2 billion into money market funds,
which are low-risk vehicles that invest in short-term
securities, marking the biggest inflows into the funds in five
weeks.