By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Nov 14 Investors in equity funds based in the United States committed $1.7 billion in the latest week, reversing the previous week's outflows amid reassuring U.S. economic data, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The inflows into stock funds in the week ended Nov. 13 came after investors pulled $2 billion from the funds the previous week on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its stimulus in December. The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose 0.7 percent over the weekly period. Strong U.S. data on third-quarter gross domestic product growth and an unexpected surge in job growth in October drove demand for stock funds, said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. In addition to the data, Fed Presidents Dennis Lockhart and Narayana Kocherlakota on Tuesday urged an accommodative Fed policy, easing fears of an imminent pullback in the Fed's $85 billion in monthly bond buying. Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen's opening remarks released late Wednesday for her appearance at the Senate Banking Committee bolstered expectations that she would underscore the Fed's accommodative posture. "There was a general consensus that, in fact, the easy money would continue for quite some time," Roseen said. Funds that hold U.S. stocks attracted over $1.1 billion, overshadowing inflows of $542.2 million into funds that hold non-U.S. stocks. Japanese stock funds posted a small outflow of $4.5 million after inflows of $81.5 million the prior week. While stock funds attracted net inflows over the most recent week, investors pulled $1.9 billion out of emerging market equity funds, marking their first weekly net outflow since the week ended Sept. 4. The outflows from emerging market funds showed lingering concerns of a Fed pullback, despite the reassurance of continued easy money policies during the week, Roseen said. The Fed's bond-buying program has kept interest rates low, leading investors to seek higher returns in emerging market assets. A looming pullback in the Fed's stimulus has led investors to exit those markets, Roseen added. The concerns also spurred outflows of $336.8 million from emerging market bond funds. While the funds have had withdrawals for 14 straight weeks, the latest outflows were the biggest since early September. Taxable bond funds attracted a meager $69 million in new cash, marking the fourth straight week of inflows into the funds. High-yield bond funds attracted $219 million after investors pulled $879 million from the funds the prior week. The inflows into riskier high-yield junk bond funds showed investors' appetite for risk, Roseen said. The funds tend to attract demand alongside stock funds. Funds that mainly hold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries had outflows of $323.7 million, reversing the prior week's small $23.6 million inflow. In addition, low-risk money market funds saw $3.2 billion in outflows, marking their first outflow in four weeks. Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans attracted $829.1 million, marking the 74th straight week of new cash into the funds and the biggest weekly inflows since mid-September. The funds, which are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks, have attracted steady inflows this year on expectations that the Fed will eventually cut its stimulus program, which could lead interest rates to spike higher. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg Assets Assets Count ($ bln) (pct) ($ bln) All Equity Funds 1.680 0.05 3,717.957 10,348 Domestic Equities 1.138 0.04 2,779.325 7,625 Non-Domestic Equities 0.542 0.06 938.632 2,723 All Taxable Bond Funds 0.069 0.00 1,613.017 5,163 All Money Market Funds -3.218 -0.14 2,370.111 1,277 All Municipal Bond -0.903 -0.32 277.034 1,388 Funds