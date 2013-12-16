Shell agrees $7.25 bln Canadian oil sands sale
LONDON, March 9 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell most of its Canadian oil sands assets for $7.25 billion to Canadian Natural, the company said on Thursday.
Dec 16 All equity funds excluding exchange-traded funds attracted $20.1 billion in November alone, marking their best November on record, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper Service showed on Monday.
In contrast, all taxable bond funds excluding ETFs suffered about $7.5 billion in outflows in November, their sixth consecutive month, Lipper said.
All money-market funds excluding ETFs attracted $64.25 billion in November alone and over $91 billion so far in December, according to Lipper data.
* Royal dutch shell: divests oil sands for net consideration of $7.25 billion
* Marathon Oil announces $2.5 billion Canadian Oil Sands divestiture and $1.1 billion Permian basin acquisition