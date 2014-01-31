By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan Jan 30 Investors in funds based in the United States pulled $2.6 billion from emerging markets stock funds in the week ended Jan. 29, marking their biggest net outflow since February 2011, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The turmoil in emerging markets also triggered outflows from U.S.-based emerging market bond funds of $606 million in the latest week, for the third consecutive week, Lipper added. Emerging markets have felt the heat since the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would begin to trim its stimulus, a program that has injected more than $3 trillion into the U.S. economy and world markets since the onset of the financial crisis. "Investors are definitely in an outflow mode right now with respect to emerging markets, and I don't think that pattern is going to change next week," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. "There is simply too much volatility in the market, and after incurring more losses this week, there is not much on the horizon left for investor optimism." Investors in exchange-traded funds are thought to represent the institutional investor, including hedge funds. Turkey's domestic problems, along with those of Argentina, Ukraine and Thailand, didn't cause much concern for international investors when the world was awash in cheap money. On Tuesday, Turkey's central bank raised interest rates sharply to fight rising inflation and stop the lira's steep drop. After news of the rate increase, the lira jumped and U.S. stock index futures rallied. That relief, though, was short-lived. By Wednesday, the lira's strong gains had been erased in a selloff - and fear returned to emerging markets, spilling over to help cause a rout in global stocks. Tjornehoj noted that it was the ETF investors who yanked the majority of their money from emerging markets equities, though "retail investors have been committing less to the sector. The headline risk is dominating the asset class." On the other end of the spectrum, it wasn't a bad week for developed markets. Investors in funds based in the United States poured $10.24 billion into stock mutual funds in the week ended Jan. 29, marking the sixth straight week of net new cash added to the funds, preliminary data from Lipper showed. Lipper said a transfer of assets totaling $5.8 billion from a non-registered product to a mutual fund called the GMO US Core Equity fund caused stock mutual fund assets to balloon by $10.24 billion. Since Lipper doesn't track non-registered product fund flows, "t looks like a flow into the mutual fund industry in our view," Tjornehoj said. Taxable bond funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash, marking their fourth straight week of inflows. Low-risk money market funds posted outflows of $5.8 billion after inflows of $12.3 billion in new cash the previous week. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -1.348 -0.03 3,781.167 10,593 Domestic Equities -2.287 -0.08 2,823.496 7,788 Non-Domestic 0.939 0.09 957.672 2,805 Equities All Taxable Bond 1.104 0.07 1,667.088 5,298 Funds All Money Market -5.827 -0.24 2,409.487 1,327 Funds All Municipal Bond 0.334 0.12 276.662 1,413 Funds