Japan's Nikkei slips on firmer yen, weaker Wall Street
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen and Wall Street's overnight retreat.
NEW YORK Feb 20 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $11.2 billion into stock funds in the latest week while pulling cash out of safe money market funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows into stock funds in the week ended Feb. 19 marked the biggest inflows into the funds in eight weeks. Money market funds, meanwhile, posted over $43 billion in outflows, marking their biggest outflows since October.
Stock exchange-traded funds attracted $8.2 billion of the net inflows into stock funds, while stock mutual funds attracted $2.9 billion. Funds that hold emerging market stocks attracted $361 million in new cash, marking their first inflows in six weeks.
Taxable bond funds attracted $3.3 billion in new cash, marking their seventh straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted outflows of $672 million, marking their first outflows in five weeks.
* Uber - names Zoubin Ghahramani as new chief scientist; Ghahramani will oversee Uber's AI labs and lead AI/machine learning strategy across company Source text: http://ubr.to/2mqtXID Further company coverage:
* Coming Up: Fed chair holds press briefing at 1830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)