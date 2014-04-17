NEW YORK, April 17 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $3.6 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April
16, marking the biggest outflows from the funds since February,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Investors pulled $3.8 billion out of stock exchange-traded
funds while committing $241 million to stock mutual funds. ETFs
are thought to represent the institutional investor, while
mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors.
Emerging market stock funds attracted $1.4 billion in new
cash, marking their fourth straight week of inflows.
Taxable bond funds attracted $1.8 billion in inflows,
marking their sixth straight week of inflows. Floating-rate loan
funds posted $249 million in outflows, marking their first
outflows since June 2012.
Low-risk money market funds posted $32.7 billion in
outflows, marking their biggest outflows since mid-February.
Commodities and precious metals funds, which mainly invest in
gold futures, posted $328.3 million in outflows, marking their
third straight week of withdrawals.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)