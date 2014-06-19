NEW YORK, June 19 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $5.3 billion to stock funds in the week ended June 18 after adding $10 billion to the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Stock mutual funds attracted $126 million in new cash, while stock exchange-traded funds added $5.2 billion. Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.

Taxable bond funds posted net outflows of $920 million, marking their first net outflows in fifteen weeks. Money market funds posted net outflows of $28 billion, their sixth straight week of outflows. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)