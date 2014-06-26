(Corrects last paragraph to inflows from outflows for money
market funds)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, June 26 Investors in U.S.-based funds
committed $1.5 billion to stock funds in the week ended June 25
after adding $5.3 billion to the funds the prior week, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Stock mutual funds attracted $620 million in new cash, while
stock exchange-traded funds added $915 million. Stock mutual
funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock
ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.
Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $2.34 billion
after marking their first net outflows in 15 weeks the previous
week. Money market funds posted net inflows of $4.7 billion,
their first week of net new money since early May.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)