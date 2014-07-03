BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd Q4 FFO $0.03 per share
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
NEW YORK, July 3 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $3.1 billion to stock funds in the week ended July 2 after adding $1.5 billion to the funds the prior week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The new cash came entirely from stock exchange-traded funds, which saw net inflows of $4.8 billion. In contrast, stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $1.7 billion, the first such outflows since December.
Stock mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while stock ETFs are thought to represent the institutional investor.
Taxable bond funds attracted net inflows of $1 billion, the second straight week of inflows. Money market funds posted net inflows of $5.4 billion, also their second straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
* Cellcom israel announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, March 15 European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.