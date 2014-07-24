(Adds table, details, analyst quote) By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, July 24 Investors in U.S.-based funds withdrew a net $7.6 billion from stock funds in the week ended July 23, marking their biggest outflows since early February, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. While mutual fund investors added a net $379 million to such stock funds, exchange-traded funds posted outflows of $7.97 billion. ETFs are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors, while mutual funds are typically purchased by retail investors. "I think the actions in the Middle East and Ukraine prompted (ETF investors) to dive for cover," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper. An early July air and sea barrage on the Gaza Strip by Israel escalated into an invasion a week ago. The Palestinian death toll in Gaza reached 762 on Thursday, officials said. Israel has lost at least 32 soldiers in clashes inside Gaza and with Hamas raiders who have slipped under the fortified frontier in tunnels. In addition, Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down by a missile over eastern Ukraine last week, killing almost 300 people. The plane crashed in territory held by Russian-backed separatists, raising fears the wreckage might be tampered with. Because mutual fund investors are often "set it and forget it," Tjornehoj said, that is, holding assets for the long term, those funds were less reactive. In coming weeks, he said, corporate earnings could become the major driver for stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.27 percent from July 16 to July 23. Taxable bond funds attracted $2.78 billion in net inflows, marking their biggest inflows since late May. Riskier corporate high-yield bond funds posted $2.4 billion in net outflows, marking their biggest outflows since June 2013. With spreads over investment-grade bonds tight, Tjornehoj said, "We're probably watching the first cracks in the high-yield market as investors come to expect better yields before they buy back in." Low-risk money market funds posted $5.19 billion in net outflows, marking their second straight week of outflows. Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -7.590 -0.18 4,253.936 10,895 Domestic Equities -8.637 -0.28 3,141.591 7,930 Non-Domestic Equities 1.047 0.09 1,112.344 2,965 All Taxable Bond Funds 2.785 0.15 1,820.131 5,508 All Money Market Funds -5.187 -0.23 2,274.428 1,309 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.686 0.24 293.572 1,429 (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)