NEW YORK Aug 21 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $9.9 billion into stock funds in the week ended Aug. 20,
marking their biggest inflows since June, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds attracted $6.7 billion in net new cash,
marking their second straight week of inflows and their biggest
inflows since February. High-yield bond funds attracted $2.2
billion, marking their second straight week of inflows.
Floating-rate loan funds posted about $540 million in
outflows, marking their sixth straight week of outflows.
