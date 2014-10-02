NEW YORK Oct 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds
withdrew a net $10.4 billion from stock funds in the week ended
Oct. 1, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
The net outflows broke a seven-week streak of net inflows
into the funds.
Stock exchange traded funds posted net outflows of $6.6
billion, while stock mutual funds posted net outflows of $3.8
billion.
Taxable bond funds posted net inflows of $1.6 billion.
Money market funds saw a jump in net inflows, attracting
$18.9 billion in new cash for the week, almost twice the $9.5
billion of net inflows over the previous week.
