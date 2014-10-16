NEW YORK Oct 16 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $1.3 billion out of European equity funds in the week ended Oct. 15, marking their biggest outflows on record, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Money market funds posted $18.2 billion in outflows, marking their biggest withdrawals since mid-June, the data showed. Stock funds overall attracted $2.8 billion in new cash, marking their first inflows in three weeks.

Taxable bond funds attracted $5 billion in new cash after attracting record $12.7 billion inflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese)