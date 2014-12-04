(Adds analyst quotes, additional flows, market performance,
table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 4 Investors in U.S.-based funds
committed $829 million to funds that specialize in energy stocks
in the week ended Dec. 3 on bargain-hunting after a plunge in
oil prices dragged energy shares lower, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows marked the second straight week of new demand
for energy-sector stock funds, even as the S&P energy index
fell 3.2 percent over the reporting period after oil
prices hit four-year lows.
"Investors think we're at the bottoms of this energy
downfall," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper.
Stock funds overall attracted $1.6 billion in new cash,
marking their sixth straight week of inflows. All of the new
cash, at $5.9 billion, went into stock exchange-traded funds,
while stock mutual funds posted $4.3 billion in outflows.
The outflows from stock mutual funds were the biggest since
mid-December 2013. Mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail
investors, while ETFs are thought to represent the behavior of
institutional investors.
Japanese stock funds attracted just $86 million in new cash,
but still showing the sixth straight week of inflows in the wake
of unprecendented Bank of Japan stimulus and a delay in the
country's planned sales tax hike.
Despite the appetite for energy shares, retail investors
took profits in U.S. stocks after gains this year and parked
money on the sidelines in money market funds, Roseen said.
The benchmark S&P 500 stock index, which has risen
over 12 percent this year, rose just 0.1 percent over Lipper's
reporting period. Low-risk money market funds attracted $19
billion, marking their biggest inflows since December 2013.
Taxable bond funds attracted $1.2 billion, marking their
11th straight week of inflows. Investors favored safety and
pulled $859 million from riskier high-yield bond funds, marking
their biggest outflows since early October.
"Investors are feeling pretty good that the dialing up of
interest rates is not on speed-dial," Roseen said in reference
to the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike, which is
expected to hurt bond prices.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 1.574 0.03 5,139.67 11,284
5
Domestic Equities 1.708 0.05 3,719.38 8,125
0
Non-Domestic Equities -0.135 -0.01 1,420.29 3,159
5
All Taxable Bond 1.173 0.05 2,265.91 5,872
Funds 5
All Money Market 19.029 0.81 2,382.13 1,295
Funds 7
All Municipal Bond 0.173 0.05 336.187 1,470
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan
Oatis)