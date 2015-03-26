(Adds detail on mutual fund and ETF fund flows, table; byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 26 Investors in U.S.-based funds
committed $5.7 billion to stock funds in the week ended March
25, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The inflows into stock funds were all in exchange-traded
funds largely traded by hedge funds and other institutional
investors. U.S.-based stock ETFs had $7.3 billion of net inflows
and U.S.-based stock mutual funds posted $1.6 billion of cash
withdrawals.
"Flows activity this week reflected two views of the world:
the retail mom-and-pop side sees four out of five down days on
the Dow and sells, the ETF community sees the same down days and
buys. They are buying on the dip," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of
Lipper Americas Research.
Taxable bond funds attracted $2.6 billion to mark their
second straight week of inflows. Riskier high-yield junk bond
funds posted $856 million of inflows, the first inflows in three
weeks, according to Lipper.
Funds that specialize in European stocks attracted $1
billion to mark their ninth straight week of inflows.
The insatiable appetite for European equities has been
spurred by the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro
government bond-buying program, which began in early March.
Overall, funds that specialize in non-domestic stocks
attracted most of the inflows at $4.9 billion, while funds that
specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $816 million.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 5.670 0.11 5,245.477 11,496
Domestic Equities 0.816 0.02 3,780.223 8,263
Non-Domestic 4.854 0.33 1,465.254 3,233
Equities
All Taxable Bond 2.591 0.11 2,329.410 5,995
Funds
All Money Market 13.018 0.55 2,367.414 1,272
Funds
All Municipal Bond 0.582 0.17 348.120 1,462
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David
Gregorio)