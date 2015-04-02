NEW YORK, April 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $11.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April
1, marking their biggest outflows since early January, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for all of
the total outflows with $12.8 billion in withdrawals, while
funds that specialize in non-U.S. shares attracted $1.6 billion
in new cash.
Taxable bond funds attracted $2.5 billion to mark their
third straight week of inflows. Money market funds posted $30.4
billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since
mid-April 2014.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)