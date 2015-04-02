(Adds quote from head of research services at Lipper; byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $11.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April
1, marking their biggest outflows since early January, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for all of
the total outflows with $12.8 billion in withdrawals but that
number was offset with inflows from funds which specialize in
non-U.S. shares that attracted $1.6 billion in new cash.
Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, said
institutional investors were net redeemers of domestic equity
funds, pulling money out of the so-called macro group for the
first week in three.
"However, the dovish comments by the People's Bank of China
and the European Central Bank's commitment to its
quantitative-easing plans emboldened authorized participants to
be net purchasers of non-domestic equity funds."
Roseen noted Chinese stocks closed at an almost seven-year
high after the PBOC hinted it was willing to apply more monetary
easing if the economy remained soft.
Taxable bond funds attracted $2.5 billion to mark their
third straight week of inflows. Riskier U.S.-based high-yield
"junk" bond funds attracted $315 million of inflows, their
second straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data.
On the opposite end of the credit spectrum, safer U.S.-based
government-Treasury funds posted $515 million of net inflows,
Lipper added.
Money market funds posted $30.4 billion in outflows to mark
their biggest withdrawals since mid-April 2014.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg ($Bil) % Assets Assets Count
($Bil)
All Equity Funds -11.196 -0.21 5,231.939 11,518
Domestic -12.758 -0.34 3,774.979 8,278
Equities
Non-Domestic 1.562 0.11 1,456.960 3,240
Equities
All Taxable Bond 2.483 0.11 2,335.178 5,989
Funds
All Money Market -30.441 -1.29 2,327.158 1,276
Funds
All Municipal -0.301 -0.09 348.124 1,467
Bond Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione, editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Diane Craft)