By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds
committed $1.5 billion to funds that specialize in European
shares in the week ended April 8, the biggest inflows in seven
weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
"Even though we've been told history doesn't repeat,
investors are looking at Europe for the rally they might have
missed after the U.S. Quantitative Easing programs were
launched," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas
Research.
The latest inflows into European equity funds, their 11th
week of incoming cash, follow the European Central Bank's 1
trillion-euro government bond-buying program which has bolstered
investor appetite into European shares.
Tjornehoj said from 2008 through 2012, U.S. mutual fund
investors pulled $430 billion from their equity funds despite a
massive equity rally. "No one wants to miss out on Europe," he
added.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 1.15 percent
this past week, "which was enough to turn off equity mutual fund
investors," Tjornehoj said. They pulled $857 million net for the
flows week ended April 8.
Taxable bond funds attracted $3.1 billion to mark their
fourth straight week of inflows.
Investors pumped cash mostly into Lipper's Core Plus Bond
Funds and High Yield Funds classifications. Mutual funds in the
Core Plus group led the parade with net inflows of $1 billion,
according to Lipper data.
Municipal bond mutual fund investors pulled $130 million
from their accounts for the second consecutive week of net
outflows. Money market funds saw net outflows of $5.4 billion,
of which institutional investors pulled $6 billion and retail
investors added $546 million.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds -0.701 -0.01 5,312.492 11,523
Domestic Equities -6.741 -0.18 3,813.233 8,292
Non-Domestic 6.039 0.41 1,499.259 3,231
Equities
All Taxable Bond 3.143 0.13 2,351.977 6,002
Funds
All Money Market -5.399 -0.23 2,302.287 1,256
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.033 -0.01 348.064 1,467
Funds
