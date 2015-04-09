(Adds quotes from head of Lipper Americas Research, flow details; byline) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, April 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $1.5 billion to funds that specialize in European shares in the week ended April 8, the biggest inflows in seven weeks, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. "Even though we've been told history doesn't repeat, investors are looking at Europe for the rally they might have missed after the U.S. Quantitative Easing programs were launched," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. The latest inflows into European equity funds, their 11th week of incoming cash, follow the European Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro government bond-buying program which has bolstered investor appetite into European shares. Tjornehoj said from 2008 through 2012, U.S. mutual fund investors pulled $430 billion from their equity funds despite a massive equity rally. "No one wants to miss out on Europe," he added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 1.15 percent this past week, "which was enough to turn off equity mutual fund investors," Tjornehoj said. They pulled $857 million net for the flows week ended April 8. Taxable bond funds attracted $3.1 billion to mark their fourth straight week of inflows. Investors pumped cash mostly into Lipper's Core Plus Bond Funds and High Yield Funds classifications. Mutual funds in the Core Plus group led the parade with net inflows of $1 billion, according to Lipper data. Municipal bond mutual fund investors pulled $130 million from their accounts for the second consecutive week of net outflows. Money market funds saw net outflows of $5.4 billion, of which institutional investors pulled $6 billion and retail investors added $546 million. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -0.701 -0.01 5,312.492 11,523 Domestic Equities -6.741 -0.18 3,813.233 8,292 Non-Domestic 6.039 0.41 1,499.259 3,231 Equities All Taxable Bond 3.143 0.13 2,351.977 6,002 Funds All Money Market -5.399 -0.23 2,302.287 1,256 Funds All Municipal Bond -0.033 -0.01 348.064 1,467 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr and Chris Reese)