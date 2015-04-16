(Adds quotes from head of research services at Lipper; byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 16 Investors poured $6 billion
into U.S.-based non-domestic stock funds in the week ended April
15, marking their 10th straight week of inflows into the funds,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds posted net
withdrawals with $5.8 billion, their third straight week of
outflows, Lipper said.
Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, said
investors are shunning domestic portfolios because many are
anticipating a poor first-quarter earnings season and a slowdown
in U.S. economic growth.
Roseen said after the Federal Reserve minutes were released
that there were a few hawks indicating they still think an
interest rate increase could come as soon as June.
"With those items in the background, the underperforming
European markets look attractive especially with the European
Central Bank's successful role with its quantitative easing
program," he said.
U.S.-based European stock funds saw their 12th straight week
of inflows, according to Lipper data. It said Japanese stock
funds attracted $644 million of inflows, their 10th straight
week of inflows in the latest week.
The fierce hunt for yield boosted bond funds again.
U.S. based taxable bond funds had $1.6 billion of inflows in
the week ended April 15, their fifth straight week of inflows,
Lipper said.
High-yield bond funds attracted $792 million to mark their
fourth straight week of inflows, while investment-grade bond
funds posted $384 million in outflows to mark their first
outflows of 2015.
Money market funds posted $31 billion in withdrawals to mark
their biggest outflows since April 2014.
"I do think that Uncle Sam is creating a little havoc in the
money market arena," Roseen said. "In addition, many
corporations use money markets to park money that might be used
to cover other payable obligations, quarterly funding of 401ks,
normal bills and the like."
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Count
($Bil) Asset ($Bil)
s
All Equity Funds 0.219 0.00 5,367.946 11,510
Domestic Equities -5.805 -0.15 3,846.560 8,282
Non-Domestic Equities 6.024 0.40 1,521.386 3,228
All Taxable Bond 1.597 0.07 2,359.445 5,987
Funds
All Money Market -31.434 -1.35 2,294.788 1,267
Funds
All Municipal Bond -0.486 -0.14 347.459 1,466
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Gunna
Dickson)