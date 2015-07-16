(Adds analyst quotes, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 16 Investors in U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds posted $3.7 billion of net outflows in the week ended July 15, marking the funds' biggest cash withdrawals since August 2011, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. In particular, U.S.-based Chinese stock funds posted $735 million in outflows, the fourth straight week of cash withdrawals and the biggest weekly outflows for the sector this year, Lipper said. "Both mutual fund and ETF investors alike are backing away from non-domestic equities," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Lipper. "Between Greece and China, the headlines are telling people to keep their money at home," he said. U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds attracted $2.9 billion of inflows, the second straight week of inflows for the group, Lipper said. Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $2.6 billion into taxable bond funds in the week ended July 15, marking the funds' second straight week of inflows, data from Lipper showed. High-yield junk bond funds attracted $1.2 billion to mark their biggest inflows since early April. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries also attracted $1.2 billion to mark their fourth straight week of demand. "Despite recent default rates inching higher, I suspect high-yield ETF investors thought the data indicated a more orderly environment than they imagined," Tjornehoj said. U.S.-based emerging markets equity and debt funds both suffered cash withdrawals in the latest week. U.S.-based EM equities posted $691 million of outflows, their seventh straight week of outflows, while U.S.-based EM debt funds posted $235 million in cash withdrawals, after $248 million of inflows the prior week, Lipper added. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -0.844 -0.02 5,398.17 11,800 9 Domestic Equities 2.887 0.08 3,871.72 8,480 6 Non-Domestic -3.732 -0.25 1,526.45 3,320 Equities 3 All Taxable Bond 2.628 0.11 2,337.41 6,099 Funds 7 All Money Market -9.414 -0.41 2,289.05 1,262 Funds 2 All Municipal Bond -0.029 -0.01 344.145 1,494 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)