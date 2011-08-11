NEW YORK, Aug 11 Investors pulled a net $14.4
billion out of U.S.-domiciled equity funds in the week ended
Aug. 10, the biggest wave of net redemptions since late May of
last year, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
Cash moved into money market funds to the tune of $47.5
billion, the biggest net weekly inflow since February of 2008,
bringing a sigh of relief among investors concerned a potential
U.S. debt default could have done damage to the sector.
Excluding exchange traded funds, which anecdotally
represent institutional trade flows, equity funds had net
outflows of $11.4 billion, indicating retail investors were the
biggest sellers in the market.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds -14.419 -0.52 2,456.935 10,206
- Domestic Equities -9.779 -0.48 1,808.822 7,725
- Non-Domestic Equities -4.641 -0.63 648.113 2,481
All Taxable Bond Funds -6.870 -0.49 1,372.418 4,312
All Money Market Funds 47.502 2.04 2,374.054 1,504
All Municipal Bond Funds -0.682 -0.21 331.298 1,587
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)