By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Aug 11 Investors pulled a net $14.4
billion out of U.S.-domiciled equity funds in the week ended
Aug. 10, the biggest wave of net redemptions since late May of
last year, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
Cash moved into money market funds to the tune of $47.5
billion, the biggest net weekly inflow since February 2008,
bringing a sigh of relief among investors concerned a
potential U.S. debt default could have done damage to the
sector.
Excluding exchange-traded funds, which anecdotally
represent institutional trade flows, equity funds had net
outflows of $11.4 billion, indicating retail investors were
the biggest sellers in the market.
This was the fourth consecutive week of equity fund
outflows, the first time that big of a streak has occurred in
a year.
The week included the historic downgrade of the United
States' AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's, a symbolic
blow to the country's prestige. This followed fast on the
heals of a down-to-the-wire deal to raise the country's debt
ceiling and ensure payment of all its obligations.
S&P's downgrade highlighted the extreme friction within
the U.S. government to get to a solution quickly, a condition
that leaves investors nervous about its ability to govern
effectively. The ongoing European debt crisis only added to
the negative market sentiment.
"Ironically, money markets were really the only place to
run. The inflows were really few and far between. ... taxable
bond funds saw fairly significant outflows," said Tom Roseen,
senior analyst at Lipper.
In the reporting week, the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500
stock index .SPX fell 11.09 percent, while the yield on the
benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR fell 44 basis
points, at one point testing its record low of 2.04 percent,
initially set in December 2008.
Taxable bond funds had net outflows of $6.9 billion while
bank loan funds had their biggest redemptions -- $1.5 billion
-- since Lipper started tracking the sector eight years ago.
High-yield bond funds had net outflows of $3.4 billion,
the largest in seven weeks.
"Anything that had to do with putting risk into your
portfolio was taken off this week. Bank loans are not rated
and people are taking risk off. Bottom line," Roseen said.
The outflow for bank loan funds occurred for a second week
in a row. The sector had been consistently pulling in cash for
2-1/2 years on the expectation that interest rates would start
to rise and the yields on loans would re-rate at higher
levels.
Forecasts of a weakening U.S. economy and then the U.S.
Federal Reserve's statement that benchmark interest rates
would remain between zero and 0.25 percent at least through
2013, pulled the rug out from under the sector.
FEW PLUSES
The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, also referred to as Wall
Street's "fear index," had huge swings over the course of the
reporting week, up 50 percent -- a negative indicator -- on
Monday, but then down 27 percent the following day.
The fact that interest rates are low and will remain so
for the next two years accentuated the trend of cash moving
into equity income funds by investors hunting for yield to
replace what they have lost in the fixed-income markets.
Net inflows for equity income funds reached $300 million.
In the last year, just three weeks have seen net redemptions,
although assets under management have shrunk to $85 billion
from their recent peak in July of $96.5 billion as a result of
the steep market sell-off.
In the flight to safety, hard assets such as precious
metals and natural resources took in cash, with the sector
garnering a modest $84 million.
Gold prices made successive record highs during the week,
even touching another record above $1,800 on Thursday. That
has spelled good news for the bullion-backed gold trust funds,
while gold mining stocks have been dragged down by the broader
market decline.
Two of the largest gold trust funds -- SPDR Gold Trust
(GLD) and iShares Gold Trust (IAU) -- had their fourth-biggest
week of net inflows, the data shows.
The SPDR Gold Trust, launched in November 2004 and now
with $73.9 billion in assets under management, pulled in a net
$1.9 billion in fresh cash in the latest week. However, the
surge in spot prices during the reporting week lifted assets
under management by nearly $8 billion. For more, click
The iShares Gold Trust, launched in January 2005, had net
inflows of $265 million, bringing the assets under management,
with market price movements, up nearly $800 million to $9.4
billion.
Stocks such as Newmont Mining (NEM.N), down over 5 percent
in the year-to-date period, have sold off with the market.
"It has been sold down as people said they would buy
bullion, not gold stocks. That shows you the degree of fear,"
said Frank Holmes, head of San Antonio, Texas-based U.S.
Global Investors, a boutique investment firm specializing in
emerging markets and natural resources.
"It is a combination of retail and institutional, but we
are seeing a shift, that the valuation is becoming compelling
to buy dividend-paying gold stocks," Holmes said.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds -14.419 -0.52 2,456.935 10,206
- Domestic Equities -9.779 -0.48 1,808.822 7,725
- Non-Domestic Equities -4.641 -0.63 648.113 2,481
All Taxable Bond Funds -6.870 -0.49 1,372.418 4,312
All Money Market Funds 47.502 2.04 2,374.054 1,504
All Municipal Bond Funds -0.682 -0.21 331.298 1,587
