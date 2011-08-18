NEW YORK, Aug 18 Investors tapered the pace of
net redemptions in their U.S. stock and bond funds in the week
ended Aug. 17, a period when market volatility slipped from
recent highs, data from Lipper showed on Thursday.
U.S.-domiciled equity funds had net outflows of $3.1
billion, versus $14.4 billion of outflows the prior week.
Taxable bond funds had net outflows of $315 million, versus
$6.9 billion in outflows the prior period. This marks the third
straight week of net redemptions and the longest outflow streak
since late February and early March 2009.
Money market funds, a traditional safe-haven destination
for investors unsure of where to put their cash, had net
inflows of $13.9 billion, down from the previous week's net
inflow of $47.5 billion.
During the reporting week, the benchmark Standard & Poor's
500 index .SPX rose 6.5 percent. It was also a week in which
the CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, referred to as Wall Street's
"fear index," was off its most negative levels in over a year.
Those performances stand in sharp contrast to Thursday's
stock market sell-off on growing concerns the United States is
heading into another recession. Also on Thursday, the benchmark
10-year Treasury bond yield fell as low as 1.97 percent,
smashing through the previous low yield of 2.038 percent.
But even before recession concerns solidified, investors
were pulling their cash out of both stocks and bonds and
putting it into money markets, precious metals, Treasuries and
equity income funds.
Excluding exchange-traded funds, which anecdotally
represent institutional trade flows, investors pumped a net
$1.7 billion into equity funds.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds -3.079 -0.12 2,625.520 10,231
- Domestic Equities -3.066 -0.17 1,930.121 7,740
- Non-Domestic Equities -0.013 -0.00 695.399 2,491
All Taxable Bond Funds -0.315 -0.02 1,387.773 4,321
All Money Market Funds 13.851 0.58 2,387.771 1,509
All Municipal Bond Funds -0.323 -0.10 330.356 1,581
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)