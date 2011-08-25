(Repeats with no change in headline or text)
NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. equity funds attracted new cash
last week after five straight weeks of outflows as investors bought
beaten down stocks hoping the Federal Reserve might hint on more
monetary stimulus soon.
Inflows into U.S. equity funds totaled $2.1 billion in the week
ended Aug. 24, after redemptions of nearly $30 billion during the
previous five weeks, data from fund-tracker Lipper showed on
Thursday.
Most of the recovery seem to have been driven by institutional
investors. Excluding exchange-traded funds, which anecdotally
represent institutional trade flows, equity funds still reported net
cash outflows of $436 million.
Bond funds also received new cash. They attracted $1.8 billion in
funds after redemptions of about $8.5 billion during the previous
three weeks.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued
by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
Lipper is a Thomson Reuters company.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week,
including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
==============================================================
All Equity Funds 2.098 0.08 2,603.739 10,377
Domestic Equities 2.859 0.15 1,926.076 7,853
Non-Domestic Equities -0.761 -0.11 677.663 2,524
All Taxable Bond Funds 1.785 0.13 1,394.903 4,382
All Money Market Funds -5.817 -0.24 2,381.959 1,511
All Municipal Bond Funds -0.148 -0.04 331.292 1,598
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)