NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. equity funds attracted new cash last week after five straight weeks of outflows as investors bought beaten down stocks hoping the Federal Reserve might hint on more monetary stimulus soon.

Inflows into U.S. equity funds totaled $2.1 billion in the week ended Aug. 24, after redemptions of nearly $30 billion during the previous five weeks, data from fund-tracker Lipper showed on Thursday.

Most of the recovery seem to have been driven by institutional investors. Excluding exchange-traded funds, which anecdotally represent institutional trade flows, equity funds still reported net cash outflows of $436 million.

Bond funds also received new cash. They attracted $1.8 billion in funds after redemptions of about $8.5 billion during the previous three weeks.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Lipper is a Thomson Reuters company.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================== All Equity Funds 2.098 0.08 2,603.739 10,377 Domestic Equities 2.859 0.15 1,926.076 7,853 Non-Domestic Equities -0.761 -0.11 677.663 2,524 All Taxable Bond Funds 1.785 0.13 1,394.903 4,382 All Money Market Funds -5.817 -0.24 2,381.959 1,511 All Municipal Bond Funds -0.148 -0.04 331.292 1,598

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)