NEW YORK, Sept 8 Investors pulled an estimated net $13.3 billion out of U.S. equity funds in the holiday shortened week ended Sept. 7, with most of the outflow via one exchange traded fund, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

The vast majority of the net outflow was the result of a massive $10.3 billion in net redemptions for the State Street SPDR S&P 500 index ETF, its third largest weekly net redemption, according to Lipper data.

In the reporting week the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stock index .SPX fell 1.66 percent.

Non-domestic U.S. equity funds, however, managed to pull in $152 million, illustrating the negative focus on U.S. equities.

Taxable bond funds pulled in a net $4.8 billion while the safe-haven play -- money market funds -- pulled in a net $6.2 billion.

Municipal bond funds pulled in a net $565 million, breaking a six-week losing streak. Investors have turned to the sector in a defensive move, helping drive yields to record lows. This dovetails with low supply in the market, making the bonds and the requisite funds even more precious.

The weekly Lipper fund flows data are compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds -13.287 -0.49 2,653.948 10,375 - Domestic Equities -13.439 -0.67 1,970.032 7,847 - Non-Domestic Equities 0.152 0.02 683.916 2,528 All Taxable Bond Funds 4.806 0.34 1,411.145 4,422 All Money Market Funds 6.197 0.26 2,392.885 1,497 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.565 0.17 331.848 1,597