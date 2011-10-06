(Updates with comment; adds data, byline)

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Oct 6 Investors pulled cash from both U.S. stock and bond funds in the week ended Oct. 5, with a modest move into money market funds, data from Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters, showed on Thursday.

In stock funds, an estimated $5.9 billion in net redemptions marked three negative weeks in a row, with exchange traded funds (ETF) making up $5.3 billion worth of the total outflow. ETFs are anecdotally considered to represent institutional investor sentiment.

"This level of volatility in the market over the last several weeks, seeing daily movements of 1.5 percent in either direction, has really forced a lot of investors to sit on their hands as they realize the smart money doesn't know what is going on," said Matthew Lemieux, a research analyst at Lipper.

The reporting week straddled the end of the third quarter, which was the worst for U.S. stocks since the fourth quarter of 2008.

"I'm just wondering if investors are going to expect this kind of volatility for the rest of the year until there is a clear signal coming from policymakers in the U.S. and Europe, regarding how they are going to handle Greece and a now heavier concern about a banking crisis," Lemieux said.

Concerns about Europe's banking sector became acute earlier this week with news that Franco-Belgian financial services group Dexia ( DEXI.BR ) needed rescuing by authorities. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L60PK]

In taxable bond funds, the net outflow of $1.3 billion broke a six-week inflow streak. Excluding the ETF activity, net outflows for taxable bond funds totaled $1.78 billion, indicating retail investors were likely putting cash to work looking for higher yields and the relative safety of fixed income investments.

Money market funds made it two weeks straight of inflows, pulling in a net $6.2 billion.

Municipal bond funds suffered a net outflow of $113 million, breaking a four-week winning streak.

High-yield bond funds had outflows of $363 million, breaking a four-week inflow streak, while investment-grade U.S. corporate bond funds pulled in a net $238 million, extending its streak of inflows to seven weeks.

In a sign of further uncertainty in the markets, the State Street SPDR Gold Fund ( GLD ) suffered $645 million in net outflows, which follows the prior week's $543 million in net outflows.

"Gold traditionally has gone up when there is bad news, but recently there has been somewhat of a disconnect. We saw outflows from GLD which may have been surprising because this is usually an area investors go to when there are problems," Lemieux said. "It just seems seems all assets are off the board right now."

Lipper's weekly fund flows data are compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including ETFs (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds -5.935 -0.24 2,444.544 10,407 - Domestic Equities -5.397 -0.29 1,833.080 7,862 - Non-Domestic Equities -0.538 -0.09 611.464 2,545 All Taxable Bond Funds -1.318 -0.10 1,373.277 4,469 All Money Market Funds 6.171 0.26 2,365.131 1,480 All Municipal Bond Funds -0.113 -0.03 335.209 1,582